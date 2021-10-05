Insider Selling: Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,685,000 Shares of Stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 7th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $512,574.75.

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

