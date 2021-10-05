Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 25,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $334,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $113,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

