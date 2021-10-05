Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

LBRT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,168. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.