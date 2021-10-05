Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,957. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of 305.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.