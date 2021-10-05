Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.86. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

