Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 12,599 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,207. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in MongoDB by 17.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

