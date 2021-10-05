Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 6,653 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.07. 412,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,061. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

