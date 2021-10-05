Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $874,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.