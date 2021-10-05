Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) SVP Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 507,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

