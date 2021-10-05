Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. 563,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $6,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

