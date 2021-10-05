Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. 563,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.08 and a beta of 0.66.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
