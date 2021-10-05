Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $819,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PLTR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,236,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,085,641. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion and a PE ratio of -19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

