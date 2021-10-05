Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd M. Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. 83,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

