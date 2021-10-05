Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 10,417 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. 5,450,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

