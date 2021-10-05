Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.69. 196,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.19. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,996,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

