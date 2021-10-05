Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,029 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.
Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 151,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
