Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells 20,029 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 151,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

