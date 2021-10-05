Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
