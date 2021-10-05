Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 735,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,389. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

