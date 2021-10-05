Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.91. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

