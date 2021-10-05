Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 357,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,102. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.74 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

