Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,931. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

