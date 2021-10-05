Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 240,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,606. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $5,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

