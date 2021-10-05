Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04.
Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,124. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
