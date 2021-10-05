Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,124. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.