Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WNC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 379,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,908. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $794.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 72.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

