Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 240,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WOW. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

