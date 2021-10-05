Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 240,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on WOW. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
