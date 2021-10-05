Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,400 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,443,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 190,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,088. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

