Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.06

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.06 and last traded at $116.96, with a volume of 442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

