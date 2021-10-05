Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $13,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $14,362,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $3,276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,043. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

