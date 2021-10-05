Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 21914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

ITR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

