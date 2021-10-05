Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,185,700.32 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,325. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

