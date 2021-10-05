InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,863.23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,863.23 ($63.54) and traded as high as GBX 4,954 ($64.72). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,838 ($63.21), with a volume of 457,127 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,047.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,660.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,863.23.

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.