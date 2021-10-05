Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 1,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

IFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

