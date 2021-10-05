International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after purchasing an additional 459,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 241.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 590,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 417,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

