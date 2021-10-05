International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $176.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.