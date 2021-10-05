International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.35

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 2917818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Game Technology by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

