Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $930.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as low as $323.97 and last traded at $325.87, with a volume of 2477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $308.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $323.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.84.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after purchasing an additional 153,931 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

