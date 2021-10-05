Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,408. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

