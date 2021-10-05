Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,408. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
