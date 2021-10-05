Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
NYSE VLT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 11,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
