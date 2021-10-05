Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 104,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

