Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. 51,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,015. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

