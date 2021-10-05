Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,533. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

