Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 200,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,363,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,312 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Invesco by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 382,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

