Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

NYSE VPV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

