Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.
NYSE VPV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $13.80.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
