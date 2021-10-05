Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IVPU remained flat at $GBX 185 ($2.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.34. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.