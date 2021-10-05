Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IVPU remained flat at $GBX 185 ($2.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.34. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
