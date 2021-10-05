Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 311,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

