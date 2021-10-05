Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

