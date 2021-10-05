Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

VTN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

