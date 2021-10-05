Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 232,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,643. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.