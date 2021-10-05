Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

