Investec Upgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Buy

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

