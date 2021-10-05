Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 5th (ACA, AGIL, BBBY, CL, CNM, EL, FLUX, IMCC, JAZZ, KPLT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 5th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

