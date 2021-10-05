Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 5th (ACA, AGIL, BBBY, CL, CNM, EL, FLUX, IMCC, JAZZ, KPLT)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 5th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT). They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.