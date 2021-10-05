Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vivendi (VIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

10/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/21/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €31.50 ($37.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/20/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €37.80 ($44.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €33.60 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Vivendi was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA VIV opened at €10.88 ($12.79) on Tuesday. Vivendi SE has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €27.34 and a 200-day moving average of €28.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

